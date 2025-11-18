 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sewage Water Floods Roads In Narayannagar, Causing Health Hazards For Residents
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sewage Water Floods Roads In Narayannagar, Causing Health Hazards For Residents

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sewage Water Floods Roads In Narayannagar, Causing Health Hazards For Residents

The gram panchayat implemented an underground drainage system in Narayannagar two years ago. However, residents said the project failed because there was no slope to facilitate flow

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Tuesday, November 18, 2025, 07:19 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sewage Water Floods Roads In Narayannagar, Causing Health Hazards For Residents | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sewage water has been flowing on the roads of Narayannagar under the Waluj Gram Panchayat due to a leakage in the drainage system, causing severe inconvenience and posing a health hazard for residents. Worms emerging from the stagnant sewage are entering houses, while the stench has engulfed the entire locality. Residents have demanded immediate and complete cleaning of the drainage system.

The gram panchayat implemented an underground drainage system in Narayannagar two years ago. However, residents said the project failed because there was no slope to facilitate flow. As a result, the lines remain clogged, forcing sewage water onto the roads and surrounding areas. Locals said they are compelled to walk through sewage-filled stretches daily. Many cover their noses and mouths with handkerchiefs to cope with the foul smell.

Narayannagar, located near Lanji Road in the southern part of the Waluj area, was established around 20 years ago. Residents had purchased plots and built homes here, but the locality still lacks basic amenities such as proper roads, water taps, and a functioning drainage system. Around 400 to 500 people currently live in the area.

Read Also
42,000 Apply For 169 Junior Engineer Posts In Pune Municipal Corporation: Check Exam Date And Other...
article-image

Residents said they have repeatedly demanded civic facilities, both orally and in writing. They staged two agitations outside the gram panchayat office, but no action has been taken so far.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai Medical Marvel: Doctors Successfully Diagnose And Treat Rare Metabolic Disorder In One-Year-Old Child
Mumbai Medical Marvel: Doctors Successfully Diagnose And Treat Rare Metabolic Disorder In One-Year-Old Child
Portugal Star Cristiano Ronaldo & US President Donald Trump Reportedly To Hold High-Profile Meeting At White House; Check Full Details
Portugal Star Cristiano Ronaldo & US President Donald Trump Reportedly To Hold High-Profile Meeting At White House; Check Full Details
Asia’s Largest Adoption Camp 'Adoptathon 2025' Returns To Mumbai With 200 Indie Puppies And Kittens Seeking Homes
Asia’s Largest Adoption Camp 'Adoptathon 2025' Returns To Mumbai With 200 Indie Puppies And Kittens Seeking Homes
'Elon Musk Taking Beauty Sleep': Netizens React After X, ChatGPT Face Global Outage Due To Cloudflare Technical Glitch
'Elon Musk Taking Beauty Sleep': Netizens React After X, ChatGPT Face Global Outage Due To Cloudflare Technical Glitch

Residents Anis Shaikh, Faiyyaz Shaikh, Liyakat Baig, Manoj Pawar, Aqil Shaikh, Chandrakant Pawar, Shakeel Shaikh, Kadu Shaikh, Ayub Pathan, Ashok Pawar, Muktabai Veer, Satish Nannaware, Ashabai Bhade, and others have demanded immediate cleaning and repair of the drainage network.

Gram panchayat member Aminabee Ismail Pathan said the gram panchayat had undertaken the underground drainage project, but it remains incomplete. She said the work will resume soon, as the Social Welfare Department has sanctioned a fund of Rs 5 lakh for the repairs.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Lemons & Coconuts Outside Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's House Fuel Wild Theories & Fears In Baramati;...

Pune: Lemons & Coconuts Outside Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's House Fuel Wild Theories & Fears In Baramati;...

Pune: Southern Star AWWA Hosts ‘ASMITA-Dakshini Kathan 2025’ Celebrating Courage Of Army Wives

Pune: Southern Star AWWA Hosts ‘ASMITA-Dakshini Kathan 2025’ Celebrating Courage Of Army Wives

MIT Institute Of Design Announces Meraki 2025: 500+ Students To Showcase Final-Year Projects At...

MIT Institute Of Design Announces Meraki 2025: 500+ Students To Showcase Final-Year Projects At...

PMC Issues Strict Warning Against Open Burning as Pune’s Air Quality Worsens

PMC Issues Strict Warning Against Open Burning as Pune’s Air Quality Worsens

Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Senior Citizen Loses Rs 2.14 Crore In Cyber Scam Claiming ‘Digital...

Pune: Pimpri-Chinchwad Senior Citizen Loses Rs 2.14 Crore In Cyber Scam Claiming ‘Digital...