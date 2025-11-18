Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sewage Water Floods Roads In Narayannagar, Causing Health Hazards For Residents | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sewage water has been flowing on the roads of Narayannagar under the Waluj Gram Panchayat due to a leakage in the drainage system, causing severe inconvenience and posing a health hazard for residents. Worms emerging from the stagnant sewage are entering houses, while the stench has engulfed the entire locality. Residents have demanded immediate and complete cleaning of the drainage system.

The gram panchayat implemented an underground drainage system in Narayannagar two years ago. However, residents said the project failed because there was no slope to facilitate flow. As a result, the lines remain clogged, forcing sewage water onto the roads and surrounding areas. Locals said they are compelled to walk through sewage-filled stretches daily. Many cover their noses and mouths with handkerchiefs to cope with the foul smell.

Narayannagar, located near Lanji Road in the southern part of the Waluj area, was established around 20 years ago. Residents had purchased plots and built homes here, but the locality still lacks basic amenities such as proper roads, water taps, and a functioning drainage system. Around 400 to 500 people currently live in the area.

Residents said they have repeatedly demanded civic facilities, both orally and in writing. They staged two agitations outside the gram panchayat office, but no action has been taken so far.

Residents Anis Shaikh, Faiyyaz Shaikh, Liyakat Baig, Manoj Pawar, Aqil Shaikh, Chandrakant Pawar, Shakeel Shaikh, Kadu Shaikh, Ayub Pathan, Ashok Pawar, Muktabai Veer, Satish Nannaware, Ashabai Bhade, and others have demanded immediate cleaning and repair of the drainage network.

Gram panchayat member Aminabee Ismail Pathan said the gram panchayat had undertaken the underground drainage project, but it remains incomplete. She said the work will resume soon, as the Social Welfare Department has sanctioned a fund of Rs 5 lakh for the repairs.