Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Robbers Ransack Locked House, Loot Valuables Worth ₹2.28 Lakh |

Theft of jewellery and cash amounting to ₹2.28 lakh occurred in a locked house on Rhohila Galli in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. A case has been registered at the City Chowk police station.

As per the information received, a woman lodged a complaint stating that she was away at her parents' house with her family when the incident happened. Intruders broke in and made off with a gold chain valued at ₹70,000, a gold ring worth ₹8,000, and cash amounting to ₹1.50 lakh in notes of ₹500, ₹200, and ₹100 denominations from a cupboard.

The case was filed on Sunday evening, and PSI Nivrutti Gayake is spearheading the investigation.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)