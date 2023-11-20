 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Robbers Ransack Locked House, Loot Valuables Worth ₹2.28 Lakh
The case was filed on Sunday evening, and PSI Nivrutti Gayake is spearheading the investigation

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, November 20, 2023, 02:17 PM IST
article-image
Theft of jewellery and cash amounting to ₹2.28 lakh occurred in a locked house on Rhohila Galli in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. A case has been registered at the City Chowk police station.

As per the information received, a woman lodged a complaint stating that she was away at her parents' house with her family when the incident happened. Intruders broke in and made off with a gold chain valued at ₹70,000, a gold ring worth ₹8,000, and cash amounting to ₹1.50 lakh in notes of ₹500, ₹200, and ₹100 denominations from a cupboard.

The case was filed on Sunday evening, and PSI Nivrutti Gayake is spearheading the investigation.

