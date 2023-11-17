Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Rare Porcupine Found At Company In Shendra MIDC; See Pics |

A porcupine was discovered at Siemens Company in the Shendra MIDC area of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. This unusual visitor had interfered with the company's internet cables, evident from the porcupine quills found on the premises. Once spotted by an employee, the administration promptly alerted environmentalist Nitesh Jadhav and his team, who swiftly responded to the scene and successfully rescued the porcupine.

Porcupines, mammals native to India's temperate and tropical zones, inhabit various landscapes such as farms, forests, mountains, and rocky areas. Their specialised paws and nails enable them to dig holes in the soil. Featuring hair on their backs, which hardens into thorns when tightened, these creatures use these quills as a defence mechanism against predators.

Sadly, this species is facing extinction due to the widespread destruction of mountains and forests.

Environmental expert Dr Kishor Pathak confirmed the porcupine's rescue and subsequent release into the forest.

