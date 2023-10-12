 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Prime Accused In ₹202 Crore Adarsh Scam Arrested
Devidas Adhane had been on the run since the case was registered at the Cidco police station regarding the scam

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, October 12, 2023, 07:41 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Prime Accused In ₹202 Crore Adarsh Scam Arrested | Representative Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: One of the prime accused in the ₹202 crore Adarsh Urban Cooperative Credit Society scam, Devidas Adhane, was arrested in the Mill Corner area on Wednesday.

Adhane had been on the run since the case was registered at the Cidco police station regarding the scam. A special investigating team (SIT) had been searching for him for the past four months. Earlier, the kingpin of the scam and chairman of the society, Ambadas Mankape, along with other directors, were arrested by the police. Adhane had been changing his location and refraining from using his mobile phone, making it challenging for the SIT to trace him. During his time in hiding, he stayed at various religious places in the state but kept some important phone numbers for communication. He would use these numbers to contact his relatives when necessary.

On Wednesday, the police received information that he was coming to the city to meet his relatives and discuss certain aspects of the case. The police laid a trap and arrested him at Mill Corner around 8am. He confessed to giving bribes to officers at the deputy registrar's office (cooperative) annually to prevent the investigation of the scam.

The police action was carried out under the guidance of DCP Aparna Gitay, led by ACP Dhananjay Patil, PI Sambhaji Pawar, and others.

