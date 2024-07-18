 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Police Nab Truck With Gutka Valued At ₹64 Lakh
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Police Nab Truck With Gutka Valued At ₹64 Lakh

Authorities arrested the truck driver, Feroz Shaikh from Wadgaon, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and his accomplice, Ambadas Arjun Mandikar from Waluj

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Thursday, July 18, 2024, 05:25 PM IST
A speeding truck collided with a car on the Samruddhi Mahamarg on Thursday and attempted to flee the scene. However, nearby residents and highway police grew suspicious that the truck might be involved in cattle smuggling. They gave chase and managed to stop the truck, only to discover bags of gutka and scented tobacco inside.

The truck, speeding from Nagpur towards Shirdi, collided with a car, fortunately without causing injuries to the car's occupants. Ignoring the accident, the truck driver attempted to escape. Police and residents pursued the truck for about 200 meters before intercepting it near Savangi Interchange.

Authorities arrested the truck driver, Feroz Shaikh from Wadgaon, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and his accomplice, Ambadas Arjun Mandikar from Waluj. The driver admitted to transporting gutka from Nagpur. Gutka valued at ₹64,07,640 and the truck itself, valued at ₹83,96,330 was seized.

