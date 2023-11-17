Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Police Detain Notorious Goon Shaikh Zamir Under MPDA Act |

Due to the escalating criminal activities of Shaikh Zamir, also known as Kaichi Shaikh Saleem, the city police have detained him under the Maharashtra Prevention of Dangerous Activities (MPDA) Act.

Zamir, aged 27 and a resident of Naregaon under the Cidco MIDC police station jurisdiction, was involved in various criminal activities. These included causing injuries, possessing weapons, attempted murder, issuing threats, thefts, robberies, and other offenses. His increasing criminal activities posed a significant threat to society, prompting a proposal to detail Zamir under the MPDA Act, which was submitted to the police commissioner.

Subsequently, the police arrested and detained Zamir in Harsul prison. This action was carried out under the guidance of DCP Aparna Gitay, DCP Sheelwant Nandedkar, ACP Sainath Thombre, and involved the efforts of Cidco MIDC police station PI Gautam Patare, PSI Sachin Jadhav, PSI Atmaram Ghuge, ASI Dwarkadas Bhange, Santosh Sonawane, Sandeep Jamdade, Vikrant Pawar, Devidas Kale, Prakash Sonawane, Santosh Gaikwad, Arvind Puri, Mahadev Dane, Dipali Sonawane, and others.

