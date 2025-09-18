Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: ‘Param Vir Chakra Gallery’ Inaugurated On Marathwada Liberation Day | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On the historic occasion of Marathwada Liberation Day on Wednesday, the ‘Param Vir Chakra Gallery’ was inaugurated at Rani Lakshmibai Park, Kranti Chowk. The gallery, established by the Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) with the support of Sanjkaj Group and Matrubhoomi Group, offers an inspiring glimpse into the courage, valour, and sacrifice of India’s greatest soldiers.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Shreekanth (IAS), Commissioner and Administrator of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation, as the Chief Guest. Speaking on the occasion, he said, “The Param Vir Chakra Gallery will serve as a source of inspiration for school students and youth, instilling a strong sense of patriotism and national pride in society.”

The gallery presents the stories of India’s 21 brave soldiers who were conferred the nation’s highest gallantry award, the Param Vir Chakra, along with their photographs, details of heroic battles, and information about their respective regiments. The content has been curated with the support of Jaswant Singh’s Matrubhoomi Group.

Giridhar Sangneria, Managing Director of Sanjkaj Group and Past President of CMIA, shared the inspiration behind the initiative: “The Param Vir Chakra Gallery is a tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of our heroes. My visit to the memorial of martyrs at Leh-Kargil deeply moved me, and from that moment, I resolved to establish such a gallery here in our city.”

The event was attended by Aditya Jivne, Deputy Managing Director, MSCDCL, along with CMIA Past Presidents Ram Bhogale, Mukund Kulkarni, Narendra Gupta, Commander Anil Save, and Giridhar Sangneria, and eminent personalities including Umesh Dashrathi, Kamlesh Dhut, Shivprasad Jaju, Ravi Machhar, Anil Mali, Satish Lonikar, Utsav Machhar (President, CMIA), Mihir Soundalgekar (Hon. Secretary), Rushikesh Gawali, Harshit Modani, and several other dignitaries.

The ceremony also featured soulful renditions of the National Anthem and State Song presented by the girls of Udayan Shalini Sanstha.