 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: ‘Param Vir Chakra Gallery’ Inaugurated On Marathwada Liberation Day
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: ‘Param Vir Chakra Gallery’ Inaugurated On Marathwada Liberation Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: ‘Param Vir Chakra Gallery’ Inaugurated On Marathwada Liberation Day

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Shreekanth (IAS), Commissioner and Administrator of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation, as the Chief Guest. Speaking on the occasion, he said, “The Param Vir Chakra Gallery will serve as a source of inspiration for school students and youth, instilling a strong sense of patriotism and national pride in society”

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 10:57 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: ‘Param Vir Chakra Gallery’ Inaugurated On Marathwada Liberation Day | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On the historic occasion of Marathwada Liberation Day on Wednesday, the ‘Param Vir Chakra Gallery’ was inaugurated at Rani Lakshmibai Park, Kranti Chowk. The gallery, established by the Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture (CMIA) with the support of Sanjkaj Group and Matrubhoomi Group, offers an inspiring glimpse into the courage, valour, and sacrifice of India’s greatest soldiers.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by Shreekanth (IAS), Commissioner and Administrator of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation, as the Chief Guest. Speaking on the occasion, he said, “The Param Vir Chakra Gallery will serve as a source of inspiration for school students and youth, instilling a strong sense of patriotism and national pride in society.”

The gallery presents the stories of India’s 21 brave soldiers who were conferred the nation’s highest gallantry award, the Param Vir Chakra, along with their photographs, details of heroic battles, and information about their respective regiments. The content has been curated with the support of Jaswant Singh’s Matrubhoomi Group.

Read Also
Pune: French Firm Keolis To Operate Upcoming Hinjawadi-Shivajinagar Metro Route
article-image

Giridhar Sangneria, Managing Director of Sanjkaj Group and Past President of CMIA, shared the inspiration behind the initiative: “The Param Vir Chakra Gallery is a tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of our heroes. My visit to the memorial of martyrs at Leh-Kargil deeply moved me, and from that moment, I resolved to establish such a gallery here in our city.”

FPJ Shorts
ICC Mulls Action Against Pakistan For Breaching Multiple Rules During Asia Cup 2025: Reports 
ICC Mulls Action Against Pakistan For Breaching Multiple Rules During Asia Cup 2025: Reports 
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC’s ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar’ Campaign Benefits 3,862 Women & Children
Navi Mumbai News: NMMC’s ‘Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar’ Campaign Benefits 3,862 Women & Children
Central Govt Staff Seeking Switch From NPS To UPS Urged To Act Before September 30 Deadline
Central Govt Staff Seeking Switch From NPS To UPS Urged To Act Before September 30 Deadline
Youth Should Work Extra Hours But They Should Not Be Exploited, Says Uttarakhand Minister About Maharashtra's Increase In Working Hour
Youth Should Work Extra Hours But They Should Not Be Exploited, Says Uttarakhand Minister About Maharashtra's Increase In Working Hour

The event was attended by Aditya Jivne, Deputy Managing Director, MSCDCL, along with CMIA Past Presidents Ram Bhogale, Mukund Kulkarni, Narendra Gupta, Commander Anil Save, and Giridhar Sangneria, and eminent personalities including Umesh Dashrathi, Kamlesh Dhut, Shivprasad Jaju, Ravi Machhar, Anil Mali, Satish Lonikar, Utsav Machhar (President, CMIA), Mihir Soundalgekar (Hon. Secretary), Rushikesh Gawali, Harshit Modani, and several other dignitaries.

The ceremony also featured soulful renditions of the National Anthem and State Song presented by the girls of Udayan Shalini Sanstha.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jalgaon Collector Introduces Annual NCC March Past Contest To Promote Discipline Among Youth

Jalgaon Collector Introduces Annual NCC March Past Contest To Promote Discipline Among Youth

Jalgaon: Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil Visits Flood-Hit Areas, Assures Support

Jalgaon: Guardian Minister Gulabrao Patil Visits Flood-Hit Areas, Assures Support

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: BAMU District Youth Festival Begins September 19 At Deogiri College

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: BAMU District Youth Festival Begins September 19 At Deogiri College

Nanded: 139 Objections Filed Against NWCMC Ward Structure

Nanded: 139 Objections Filed Against NWCMC Ward Structure

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MSEDCL Launches Special Drive For PM Suryaghar Scheme

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MSEDCL Launches Special Drive For PM Suryaghar Scheme