Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: One Died, Two Injured In Road Accident

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In a tragic accident, one person died while two others were injured as their motorcycle crashed into a pick-up van coming from the opposite direction near Mitmitta on Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Ahmednagar Highway on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Akash Kashiram Umare (27) while Vishal Bhoire (25, Bharatnagar) and Aniket Lodhe (23) were seriously injured.

The three were friends and had gone to Ellora to pay obeisance to Lord Shiva at Ghrushneshwar Temple on the motorcycle triple seat on Friday. While returning from Ellora, in an attempt to overtake an auto-rickshaw, their motorcycle dashed to a pick-up van coming from the opposite direction near Hotel Meadows at Mitmitta. The crash was so severe that the motorcyclists were thrown away from the motorcycle. As the tyres of the pickup van bursted, some vehicles coming from behind crashed into the van.

On receiving the information, Cantonment police team led by PSI Ganesh Kedar rushed to the spot and took the injured to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where the doctors declared Akash dead. Vishal and Aniket are being treated.