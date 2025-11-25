Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Officials Told To Maximise Benefits Of Government Schemes For Labourers | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Additional District Collector Sambhaji Adkune on Tuesday directed officials to ensure labourers in the organised and unorganised sectors receive the maximum benefit of government schemes.

He was speaking during a review meeting of district-level unorganised sector labourers covered under the Labour Department, the Prime Minister Shramyogi Mandhan Scheme, the Bonded Labour Vigilance Commission and other schemes.

ZP Additional CEO Vasudev Solunkhe, Labour Department Deputy Commissioner Nitin Patankar, Assistant Commissioner Padiyal, Municipal Deputy Commissioner Lakhichand Chavan, District Apex Bank Manager Preshit Moghe, District Women and Child Welfare Officer Mahendra Darade, PI S R Kothale, representatives of the district rural machinery and other officials were present.

Adkune told officers that domestic help receives Rs10,000 as Sanmandhan, with an additional Rs5,000 for women during pregnancy. They are also given a set of utensils. He said the benefits of this scheme must reach as many people as possible and directed that registration of domestic help be completed immediately. He added that labourers must be represented on district committees related to industry, social welfare and other departments.

Stating that bonded labour is a crime, Adkune said the Labour Department must ensure such cases do not occur in the district. Under the PM Shramyogi Mandhan Scheme, social security and pension are provided to labourers in the unorganised sector. Beneficiaries with an annual income of Rs 15,000 can receive a monthly pension of Rs 3,000 under the scheme.

He said that domestic help, construction workers, brick kiln workers, washermen, ragpickers, rickshaw drivers, landless labourers, farm workers, and others are eligible for the scheme and directed the administration to ensure that the benefits reach the maximum number of people.