 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Objectionable Social Media Post Sparks Tension In Jinsi
Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, December 18, 2023, 06:22 PM IST
In the Jinsi Police Station area, tension escalated when a group of youths gathered, demanding stringent action against unknown individual responsible for posting an objectionable message on social media around 1am on Monday.

Unknown individuals shared content on social media that deeply offended the religious sentiments of a particular community. In response to this incident, hundreds of agitated youths assembled outside the Jinsi Police Station, urging immediate and forceful action against those involved.

Despite attempts by the police to calm the crowd, the youth remained adamant. Senior officers, including DCP Navneet Kawat and ACP Ashok Thorat, rushed to the scene to reason with the crowd. They assured the public that an FIR had already been filed and assured further investigation and appropriate measures.

After receiving assurances from the police, the crowd dispersed. However, in response to the situation, a strict police presence, including armed personnel, was deployed in and around the police station for added security.

