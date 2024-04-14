Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: New Machines Added To CSMC Fleet

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's technical department is taking steps towards self-dependence, recently adding three hydraulic ladders and a towing crane to its fleet of vehicles.

The previous hydraulic ladders, which were over 15 years old, were scrapped in compliance with government regulations. Three new ladders were procured using funds received from the 15th Finance Commission. These ladders, measuring 9 meters in height and one at 11 meters, were acquired through the Mahatender process. The cost of the nine-meter ladder is ₹24,98,084, while the eleven-meter ladder is priced at ₹25,64,148. They are utilized for various maintenance tasks under the electricity and anti-encroachment departments, including the removal of banners and hoardings.

Additionally, a new towing crane was purchased at ₹18,56,547 to replace the previous one, which was 15 years old. With a lifting capacity of 1,000 kg, it plays a crucial role in regulating the parking system by lifting vehicles. Before being dedicated to public services, all machines underwent thorough inspections.