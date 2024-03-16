Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Nanded To Get Air Connectivity To Five Cities From March 31

Nanded city will receive air connectivity to five important cities of the country starting from March 31. These destinations include New Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Jalandhar, and Ahmedabad. The Delhi–Jalandhar–Bengaluru service will operate on a daily basis, while the air service to Hyderabad and Ahmedabad will be available five days a week, according to sources.

The city's air passengers have been demanding air connectivity to various destinations for the past three years. Locals and devotees coming to the Sachkhand Gurudwara face severe inconvenience due to the lack of proper transportation facilities. Not only people from the country but also from abroad visit Nanded in large numbers.

In consideration of this issue, Star Airlines commenced bookings for the Delhi-Jalandhar-Bengaluru air route on Thursday. An Airbus with a capacity of 170 seats will operate on this route. The plane will depart from Bengaluru at 7:15 AM, reach Nanded at 9:00 AM, and then Delhi at 11:00 AM. Similarly, the plane from Delhi will depart at 11:25 AM, reach Jalandhar at 12:25 PM, depart from Jalandhar at 12:50 PM, return to Delhi at 1:50 PM, depart for Nanded at 2:15 PM, and reach the city at 4:00 PM. The same aircraft will depart from Nanded at 4:45 PM and reach Bengaluru at 6:05 PM.

The Nanded–Ahmedabad service will be available on Monday, Tuesday, and Sunday. The plane will depart from Nanded at 9:10 AM and arrive in Ahmedabad at 10:25 AM. The return flight will depart from Ahmedabad at 2:45 PM and reach Nanded at 4:00 PM.

The Hyderabad flight will operate between Monday and Thursday, and on Sunday every week. Departure from Hyderabad will be at 7:55 AM, arriving in Nanded at 8:45 AM. The return flight from Nanded will depart at 4:30 PM on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday, reaching Hyderabad at 5:20 PM. On Wednesday, the flight will depart from Nanded at 9:15 AM and reach Hyderabad at 10:05 AM.