Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation Wins ‘Harit Yashogatha Sanman 2025’ For Water Management Initiatives | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has been honoured with the prestigious ‘Harit Yashogatha Sanmman – 2025’ award for its outstanding work in water management and urban environmental initiatives under the Mazi Vasundhara campaign.

The civic body has undertaken several environment-friendly projects, including centralised sewage water management, water resource management, water reuse, and the use of recycled water in public gardens and at Garware Stadium. It has also launched a major project to rejuvenate the Kham and Sukhana rivers in the city. Owing to its initiatives on the theme of ‘water’, CSMC was selected for the award.

The award was presented on Oct 14 at the Bombay Exhibition Centre in Mumbai during the programme ‘Celebrating Maharashtra’s Climate Leadership at the Local Level’.

Municipal Deputy Commissioner Nandkishor Bhombe, Executive Engineer Anil Tanpure, Sanitary Officer Anil Jadhav, Sachin Bhalerao, City Coordinator Kiran Jadhav, Chetan Wagh and Sagar Shah accepted the award on behalf of the corporation.

Swachh Maharashtra Abhiyan Director Navnath Wath, Mazi Vasundhara Abhiyan Director Sudhakar Bobade, All India Institute of Local Self-Government (AIILSG) Director Utkarsha Kavadi and other officials also visited the CSMC stall set up for the occasion.