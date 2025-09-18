Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MSEDCL Launches Special Drive For PM Suryaghar Scheme | File/ Representative image

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) will initiate a special drive to implement the Prime Minister Suryaghar Fee Electricity Distribution Scheme between September 17, the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and October 2, the birthday of Mahatma Gandhi, for the consumers having the monthly consumption of around 300 units in the district. Managing director Lokesh Chandra has appealed to the consumers to take advantage of this unique scheme.

The Prime Minister Suryaghar Scheme was started by Narendra Modi on February 13, 2024. Under the scheme the consumers can produce and utilise the solar electricity and can also sell the additional electricity and can have additional income through it.

The Union government provides direct grants to the consumers to install solar energy panels on the roofs of their houses to generate electricity. The grant of Rs 30,000 is provided for installing a one-kilowatt capacity system, Rs 60,000 for a two-kilowatt system and Rs 78,000 for a three-kilowatt system. Similarly, an Rs 18,000 grant is provided to the housing societies for 500 kilowatts.

Around 120 units of electricity can be generated from a one-kilowatt system. If the electricity produced is more than the consumer's consumption, the electricity bill becomes zero, and he can even sell the additional electricity for additional income. In all, 2,84,245 consumers have taken advantage of the scheme, and the capacity of the electricity generation projects has gone to 1,087 megawatts. The application for the scheme can be done online on the https://pmsuryaghar.gov.in website, the MSEDCL sources said.