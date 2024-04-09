Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Minor Girl Kidnapped From Bajajnagar

A 16-year-old girl was kidnapped by an unidentified person in Bajajnagar on Saturday morning. A case has been registered with the Waluj MIDC police station.

According to the details, the victim had gone to her friend’s house for lunch on Saturday at around 11 am. However, she did not return home even in the evening. Hence, her parents inquired with her friend, but she told them that she had not come to her home.

The family members searched everywhere but could not find her. Finally, they lodged a complaint with the Waluj MIDC police station, stating that someone had kidnapped her. The police are further investigating the case.