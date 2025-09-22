 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM University Hosts ‘Supernova: Spark the Future’ Tech Fest With Enthusiastic Response
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM University Hosts ‘Supernova: Spark the Future’ Tech Fest With Enthusiastic Response

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM University Hosts ‘Supernova: Spark the Future’ Tech Fest With Enthusiastic Response

The festival was officially inaugurated with the digital release of the “Supernova: Spark the Future” video by the dignitaries. The programme began with an introduction by Director Dr Parminder Kaur, while students Avani Bhayekar and Ghazi Hania hosted the event

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 07:49 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM University Hosts ‘Supernova: Spark the Future’ Tech Fest With Enthusiastic Response | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The two-day technical festival “Supernova: Spark the Future”, organised by the School of Engineering and Technology, Mahatma Gandhi Mission (MGM) University, was inaugurated Saturday with great enthusiasm at the Rukmini Auditorium in the presence of eminent dignitaries and an overwhelming response from students. The festival is being held under the guidance of MGM University’s Chancellor, Ankushrao Kadam.

Present at the inaugural ceremony were Dr Haemal Desai, Consultant, Endress & Hauser India; Ashish Shah, Regional Head, Academic Alliance, TCS; Mihir Soundalgekar, Secretary, Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture; Kaustubh Thanawala, along with MGM University officials including Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Vilas Sapkal, Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, Dean Dr H. H. Shinde, Director Dr Parminder Kaur, professors, students, and other distinguished guests.

Read Also
Mumbai-Pune Expressway: Traffic Advisory Released To Prevent Congestion During Navratri; Check Out...
article-image

The festival was officially inaugurated with the digital release of the “Supernova: Spark the Future” video by the dignitaries. The programme began with an introduction by Director Dr Parminder Kaur, while students Avani Bhayekar and Ghazi Hania hosted the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Desai said, “There are abundant job opportunities in the manufacturing sector today. India needs successful entrepreneurs. Supernova provides students with an excellent platform to showcase their skills.”

FPJ Shorts
Pakistan Player's 'Tea-Sipping' Celebration Causes Controversy During IND Vs PAK SAFF U‑17 Championship 2025 Match; Video
Pakistan Player's 'Tea-Sipping' Celebration Causes Controversy During IND Vs PAK SAFF U‑17 Championship 2025 Match; Video
Deletion Of '11 Lakh' Ration Cards: Punjab Congress Hits Out At CM Bhagwant Mann
Deletion Of '11 Lakh' Ration Cards: Punjab Congress Hits Out At CM Bhagwant Mann
Zubeen Garg's Foot Impressions Preserved In Assam As Tribute To India's Iconic Music Star
Zubeen Garg's Foot Impressions Preserved In Assam As Tribute To India's Iconic Music Star
Court Summons PM Modi Biopic Maa Vande Actor Unni Mukundan In An Alleged Assault Case
Court Summons PM Modi Biopic Maa Vande Actor Unni Mukundan In An Alleged Assault Case

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM University Hosts ‘Supernova: Spark the Future’ Tech Fest With...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM University Hosts ‘Supernova: Spark the Future’ Tech Fest With...

Nashik: K.T.H.M. College Cadets Shine At All India Naval Camp, Secure Silver Medal

Nashik: K.T.H.M. College Cadets Shine At All India Naval Camp, Secure Silver Medal

Nashik: ‘Kumbh Mela Belongs To Everyone’, Says Minister Girish Mahajan, Calls For Citizen...

Nashik: ‘Kumbh Mela Belongs To Everyone’, Says Minister Girish Mahajan, Calls For Citizen...

Nashik: 21-Year-Old Protesting Employee Dies By Suicide During Birhad Agitation

Nashik: 21-Year-Old Protesting Employee Dies By Suicide During Birhad Agitation

Pune: PMC's Rs 842.85 Crore Sewage Project Gets Administrative Approval

Pune: PMC's Rs 842.85 Crore Sewage Project Gets Administrative Approval