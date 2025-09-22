Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MGM University Hosts ‘Supernova: Spark the Future’ Tech Fest With Enthusiastic Response | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The two-day technical festival “Supernova: Spark the Future”, organised by the School of Engineering and Technology, Mahatma Gandhi Mission (MGM) University, was inaugurated Saturday with great enthusiasm at the Rukmini Auditorium in the presence of eminent dignitaries and an overwhelming response from students. The festival is being held under the guidance of MGM University’s Chancellor, Ankushrao Kadam.

Present at the inaugural ceremony were Dr Haemal Desai, Consultant, Endress & Hauser India; Ashish Shah, Regional Head, Academic Alliance, TCS; Mihir Soundalgekar, Secretary, Chamber of Marathwada Industries and Agriculture; Kaustubh Thanawala, along with MGM University officials including Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Vilas Sapkal, Registrar Dr Ashish Gadekar, Dean Dr H. H. Shinde, Director Dr Parminder Kaur, professors, students, and other distinguished guests.

The festival was officially inaugurated with the digital release of the “Supernova: Spark the Future” video by the dignitaries. The programme began with an introduction by Director Dr Parminder Kaur, while students Avani Bhayekar and Ghazi Hania hosted the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Desai said, “There are abundant job opportunities in the manufacturing sector today. India needs successful entrepreneurs. Supernova provides students with an excellent platform to showcase their skills.”