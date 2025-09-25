Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MeitY Launches GENESIS EiR Program 2.0 To Boost Tech Entrepreneurship | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: In today’s world, technology-driven entrepreneurship has emerged as the true key to economic growth. To enable young innovators to transform their ideas into reality and connect them with the industry, the Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, has launched the second edition of its ambitious GENESIS Entrepreneur-in-Residence (EiR) Program – Cohort 2.0.

Marathwada Accelerator for Growth and Incubation Council (MAGIC) has been designated as the lead implementation partner for this initiative and is inviting applications. Notably, in the first cohort of this programme, two startups incubated at MAGIC were successfully selected.

The programme promises to provide a strong boost to aspiring entrepreneurs and innovators. Selected applicants will receive financial assistance of up to ₹10 lakh, along with expert mentorship from seasoned industry professionals, access to state-of-the-art incubation facilities, and networking opportunities across the national entrepreneurial ecosystem. This ensures that budding entrepreneurs not only benefit from funding but also gain the right direction and a robust professional network.

At the core of this initiative are innovation-driven business ideas built on cutting-edge technologies. Special encouragement will be extended to young innovators working in areas such as artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, VLSI & semiconductors, cybersecurity, blockchain, quantum computing, AR/VR, and spatial-immersive technologies. The program also focuses on groundbreaking ideas in the domains of Electronic Design & Manufacturing, DeepTech Software, and ICT, thereby creating a dynamic platform for new-age entrepreneurship.

Eligibility for the programme includes Indian citizens above the age of 18, first-generation entrepreneurs, full-time students, and founders of DPIIT-recognised startups less than two years old. Applications are open to ideas at various stages, from ideation to working prototypes. The objective is to nurture entrepreneurship at the early stages and shape these ideas into sustainable enterprises.

The last date to apply for the programme is Friday, 10th October 2025. Interested applicants can submit their applications online at http://bit.ly/MAGIC_GenesisEiR.