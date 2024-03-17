Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Married Woman Disappears With Two Children

A 28-year-old married woman left her house without informing anyone along with her two children on Thursday morning around 9 AM in the Rishikeshnagar area of Ranjangaon (Shenpunji) in the Waluj area.

According to the information given by the police, Uday Balurao Sapkal (48) works in a private company in the Waluj industrial estate. He resides with his family in Rishikeshnagar. On the morning of March 14 at around 9 AM, his wife, Preeti Uday Sapkal (28), took her children, Nivedita (aged 11 years), and Pariskhit (aged 6 years), with her and left home without giving any information to anyone. She has not returned yet.

Attempts were made to find her at her relatives' places, the railway station, bus stand, etc., but to no avail. A missing complaint has been filed at the Waluj MIDC police station, and the matter is being investigated.