 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Manuski Group Rehabilitates 17 Destitute Mentally Challenged Women
These women were brought to the mental asylum after completing the documentation with the local authorities. After consultation with psychologists, they were admitted to the Regional Mental Hospital in Thane district.

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Saturday, March 30, 2024, 01:48 PM IST
The Manuski group, a local social organization, helped rehabilitate 17 destitute mentally challenged women found in the Vasai and Virar areas in the mental asylum.

The director of the Manuski group, Sumit Pandit, and the Bodhi Bahuuddeshiya Sanstha director, Prashant Dande, noticed several women roaming in the jurisdiction of various police stations in Vasai and Virar in Mumbai. They gathered these women with the help of the local police. These women were homeless, wandering, and living on the roads without any food.

Bombay HC Asks Govt To Make State Mental Health Authority Fully Functional, Set Up 6 More Halfway...
Pandit completed the court procedure for the admission of these destitute women to the hospital. "It is the first time that the mental patients were found in the same place. Some of the mental patients were violent, and they even harmed me. Most of them were from other states who came here wandering. Many do not even know their names and addresses, and some were abandoned by their own families. Some of these women were sexually exploited by anti-social elements," Pandit said.

