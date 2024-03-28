Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man Gets Rigorous Imprisonment for Sodomising Five-Year-Old Boy

Representative Image |

A man was sentenced to 20 years rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹40,000 was imposed on him for sodomising a file-year-old boy. Special Judge K. R. Chaudhary gave this order. It further stated that out of the amount of the fine, ₹25,000 should be given for the rehabilitation of the victim.

The victim lived with his parents and two minor siblings in the Bajajnagar area. His parents work as labourers. When they had gone for work, a neighbouring youth sodomised the victim. Waluj MIDC police arrested the accused after due investigation and submitted the charge sheet in the court.

The court after the charges were proved issued the aforesaid order. The accused has been sentenced to seven years rigorous imprisonment and ₹10,000 fine under section 377 of IPC and twenty years imprisonment and ₹25,000 fine under POCSO Act section 4 (2), three years imprisonment and ₹50,000 fine under POCSO Act section 8.