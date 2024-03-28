 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man Gets Rigorous Imprisonment for Sodomising Five-Year-Old Boy
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man Gets Rigorous Imprisonment for Sodomising Five-Year-Old Boy

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man Gets Rigorous Imprisonment for Sodomising Five-Year-Old Boy

The victim lived with his parents and two minor siblings in the Bajajnagar area. His parents work as labourers. When they had gone for work, a neighbouring youth sodomised the victim. Waluj MIDC police arrested the accused after due investigation and submitted the charge sheet in the court.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, March 28, 2024, 01:45 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

A man was sentenced to 20 years rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹40,000 was imposed on him for sodomising a file-year-old boy. Special Judge K. R. Chaudhary gave this order. It further stated that out of the amount of the fine, ₹25,000 should be given for the rehabilitation of the victim.

The victim lived with his parents and two minor siblings in the Bajajnagar area. His parents work as labourers. When they had gone for work, a neighbouring youth sodomised the victim. Waluj MIDC police arrested the accused after due investigation and submitted the charge sheet in the court.

The court after the charges were proved issued the aforesaid order. The accused has been sentenced to seven years rigorous imprisonment and ₹10,000 fine under section 377 of IPC and twenty years imprisonment and ₹25,000 fine under POCSO Act section 4 (2), three years imprisonment and ₹50,000 fine under POCSO Act section 8.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Friends Kill Youth Over Old Dispute

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Friends Kill Youth Over Old Dispute

Pune: MAEER'S MIT Hosts 16th Maharashtra Wrestling Maha Veer Tournament 2024 In Latur

Pune: MAEER'S MIT Hosts 16th Maharashtra Wrestling Maha Veer Tournament 2024 In Latur

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man Gets Rigorous Imprisonment for Sodomising Five-Year-Old Boy

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man Gets Rigorous Imprisonment for Sodomising Five-Year-Old Boy

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Mahayuti Still In Dilemma Over Seats In Marathwada

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Mahayuti Still In Dilemma Over Seats In Marathwada

Pune: Entrepreneur Punit Balan's Visit Spurs Development Initiatives In Loni Village

Pune: Entrepreneur Punit Balan's Visit Spurs Development Initiatives In Loni Village