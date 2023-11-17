Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man Assaulted For Celebrating India's World Cup Semifinal Win | (Credits: Twitter)

A resident of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar faced a brutal assault on Wednesday for celebrating India's victory against New Zealand in the World Cup semifinals.

The victim, Dhiraj Patole, a trader from Shantipura, gathered with friends to mark the occasion near the community hall on November 15. Amid their celebrations, bursting crackers in joy, Patole was confronted by three individuals—Raju Rao, Mahesh Rao, and Rupesh Rao.

The trio verbally abused Patole and then resorted to violence, injuring him by striking him on the head with a stone. They also issued life-threatening warnings.

This led Patole to file a complaint with the Cantonment police station against the assailants. An investigation into the incident is underway.

