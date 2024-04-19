Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Man Arrested For Stealing Mini Truck, Vehicle Seized

The Waluj MIDC police apprehended a man within 24 hours of him stealing a mini truck, commonly known as a "Chhota Hathi," on Wednesday. The suspect, identified as Dattatray Madhukar Lonare (38) from Lonarwadi, Sinnar, Nashik, was taken into custody.

According to reports, Ankush Ashokrao Aghav (45) used his mini truck with registration number MH20 DE 0919 to transport industrial materials in the Waluj industrial area. He parked his vehicle in front of the Starways Company in Waluj on Monday night. However, when he returned on Tuesday, he discovered that his vehicle was missing. Aghav promptly reported the theft to the Waluj MIDC police.

During the investigation, it was revealed that a GPS device was installed in the stolen vehicle. Utilizing the GPS signal, the police initiated a search operation and tracked the vehicle's movement towards Malegaon. Acting swiftly, a police team pursued the vehicle and intercepted it near Wakhri village, approximately 35 kilometers away from Malegaon. The thief, Lonare, was apprehended, and the stolen vehicle was seized.