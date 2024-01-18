 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Mahavir International Adopts Karmaveer Namdevrao Pawar School For Year-Long Assistance
Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Thursday, January 18, 2024, 03:56 PM IST
Mahavir International, a social organisation, has taken on the responsibility of supporting the Karmaveer Namdevrao Pawar School in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for a duration of one year. As part of this adoption initiative, the organisation is committed to providing students with clothing, uniforms, books, notebooks, stationery, and other essential educational materials.

This project is a testament to Mahavir International's commitment to social responsibility. President Paras Tated, along with Ashok Goyal, Secretary Arun Khariwal, Amrut Khabiya, Paras Chhajed, Hemlata Mugdiya, Alka Tated, Nandlal Bothara, and other officials, were present during the programme held at Kabra Nagar recently.

The school administration expressed their gratitude to Mahavir International for undertaking this meaningful initiative, which will undoubtedly contribute to the educational well-being of the students.

