 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Industrial Tools Worth More Than ₹30 Lakh Looted
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Industrial Tools Worth More Than ₹30 Lakh Looted

The targeted establishment is an industrial cutting tools trading company named Rajdev and Co., located in the Oswal Complex. The company procures industrial tools from various sources and supplies them to local businesses in the Waluj area. The shop, which employs three workers, fell victim to the burglary on Wednesday night, after all the employees had left for the day.

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Sunday, March 10, 2024, 05:13 PM IST
In a recent incident, thieves gained access to a closed shop by forcibly opening its shutter at midnight and made away with goods valued at ₹30,16,000. The incident occurred at the Waluj Industrial Estate on Wednesday around midnight, during the closure of the shop, and the thieves were captured on CCTV footage.

