Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Industrial Tools Worth More Than ₹30 Lakh Looted

In a recent incident, thieves gained access to a closed shop by forcibly opening its shutter at midnight and made away with goods valued at ₹30,16,000. The incident occurred at the Waluj Industrial Estate on Wednesday around midnight, during the closure of the shop, and the thieves were captured on CCTV footage.

The targeted establishment is an industrial cutting tools trading company named Rajdeo and Co., located in the Oswal Complex. The company procures industrial tools from various sources and supplies them to local businesses in the Waluj area. The shop, which employs three workers, fell victim to the burglary on Wednesday night, after all the employees had left for the day.

The unidentified thieves forcefully opened the shutter, entered the premises, and looted the stored tools. The incident was discovered on the following day, March 7, prompting Amit Korde, the manager of the company, to file a complaint at the Waluj MIDC police station. A case has been registered against the unknown culprits.

Following the revelation of the incident, the CCTV footage from the shop's cameras was reviewed, revealing the thieves forcibly removing the shutter, entering the store, and making off with the stolen goods.