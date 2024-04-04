Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Hospitals Reserved For Election Employees In Emergency; 10k Officials Deployed

Representative Image |

The Hingoli District administration has deployed as many as 10,219 officers and employees for the smooth conduct of the Lok Sabha election – 2024 in the Hingoli constituency. Of which, 8,323 officers and employees will be actually working on the field while 896 officers and employees will be kept reserved if any emergency arises. All the concerned government servants have been informed about the responsibilities to be shouldered during the elections.

The process to submit nomination forms will start in Hingoli on March 28 and the last date was April 4.

Hingoli Lok Sabha constituency includes Vasmat, Kalamnuri, Hingoli, Hadgaon, Kinwad and Umerkhed assembly constituencies.

Each officer and employee has been given important responsibility during the election process. Similarly, they have been warned of punitive action for negligence of their duties. For the Umarkhed constituency, in all 1304 officers and employees have been deployed and 32 will be reserved.

Similarly, 1630 officers and employees will be for Kinwat and 432 reserved, 1329 for Hadgaon and 330 reserved, 1308 employees for Vasmat and 260 reserved, 1380 for Kalamnuri and 276 reserved and 1372 employees for Hingoli and 274 reserved.

Considering the severe summer and the Lok Sabha elections ahead, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District Collector and District Returning Officer Dilip Swami has directed the officers to reserve hospitals for the employees deployed on election duties in case of emergencies.

Against the backdrop of the Lok Sabha elections – 2024, Swami directed the hospital directors during a review meeting held on Tuesday. Deputy District Returning Officer Devendra Katke, Municipal Corporation Medical Officer Dr Paras Mandlecha and other officers were present.

Swami said, there is a possibility that the employees during the election duties may face health problems due to severe summer and it is important that they should get quick medical service. Such employees should get the medical services at the nearest hospital at the earliest. All the hospitals should cooperate with the administration in this regard and keep the beds reserved in the hospitals, he said.