 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Hingoli-Mumbai Janshatabdi Express Gets Good Response
Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, March 25, 2024, 01:09 PM IST
article-image

The Hingoli–Mumbai Janshatabdi Express started recently is getting good response from the passengers. The railway commuters not only from Hingoli but also from Mumbai, Nashik and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar are being benefited from this train.

The reservation for the Janshatabdi Express second class between March 23 and March 27 is full, the railway officers said. The response to the train is overwhelming due to the summer vacations presently. The passengers going to the High Court and hospitals in bigger cities have been using this train and the fares of the train are much less than the private transportation.

The fare for the second class from Hingoli to Vasmat is ₹75, to Parbhani ₹100, Jalna ₹135, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar ₹155 and Nashik ₹210.

