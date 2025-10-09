 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Friend Stabbed To Death In Waluj Over Suspected Affair; Accused Arrested From Parbhani
Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Thursday, October 09, 2025, 08:11 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Friend Stabbed To Death In Waluj Over Suspected Affair; Accused Arrested From Parbhani | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 21-year-old man allegedly stabbed his close friend to death over suspicion that he was having an affair with his girlfriend. The incident took place on Wednesday night at Lanzi Road in the Waluj area. Police arrested the accused from Parbhani district within hours of the murder.

The deceased has been identified as Prathamesh Prabhakar Gaikwad (20), a resident of Narayannagar near Shivrai Smashanbhumi, Lanzi Road. The accused has been identified as Ritesh Vijay Narwade (21).

According to police, Gaikwad and Narwade were childhood friends who attended the same school and often visited each other’s homes. However, Narwade allegedly suspected that Gaikwad was in a relationship with the girl he liked, which led to frequent disputes.

On Oct 8, at around 9pm, Gaikwad was standing with friends Sujit Devghatole and Vikas Manal near a closed shop on Lanzi Road after dinner. Around 10pm, Narwade arrived on a motorcycle with his friend Pradeep Sukase. Narwade reportedly took Gaikwad aside to talk, but during the conversation, he suddenly pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the chest.

Gaikwad collapsed in a pool of blood while Narwade and Sukase fled the scene. Devghatole and Manal immediately informed Prathamesh’s father, Prabhakar Gaikwad, who rushed to the spot and called the 108 ambulance service. Gaikwad was taken to the Government Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Following a complaint by Prabhakar Ramchandra Gaikwad (45), a murder case was registered at Waluj Police Station. Acting swiftly, the police traced and arrested Narwade and Sukase from Parbhani district.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

