 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District Collector Deelip Swami Orders Vigil To Prevent Disease & Ensure Safe Diwali
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District Collector Deelip Swami Orders Vigil To Prevent Disease & Ensure Safe Diwali

Swami convened a meeting of the district’s health machinery on Wednesday and issued necessary directives to concerned authorities

Manish Gajbhiye Updated: Thursday, October 16, 2025, 07:58 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar District Collector Deelip Swami Orders Vigil To Prevent Disease & Ensure Safe Diwali

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: With heavy rains recently contaminating groundwater sources and concerns rising over adulterated food items sold during the Diwali season, district collector Deelip Swami has instructed officials to ensure that citizens can celebrate a safe and healthy festival. He has directed the administration to stay vigilant and take measures to prevent any outbreak of disease.

Swami convened a meeting of the district’s health machinery on Wednesday and issued necessary directives to concerned authorities. Resident Deputy District Collector Janardan Vidhate, District Civil Surgeon Dr Kamlakar Mudkhedkar, District Health Officer Dr Abhay Dhanorkar, Municipal Medical Officer Dr Paras Mandlecha and other officials attended the meeting.

The meeting discussed issues such as changing weather conditions, public health, regular vaccination, the Mahatma Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, the National Tobacco Control Campaign, the HIV/AIDS Control Programme, and emergency medical services.

Expressing concern over contamination of groundwater and the sale of adulterated food items in markets, particularly in urban areas, Swami ordered strict action against those endangering public health.

