Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Devotees Celebrate Chhath Puja With Fervour At Botanical Garden | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chhath Puja was performed at the Botanical Garden in the Deolai Talao area and other parts of the city with religious fervour and enthusiasm on Monday evening. Women devotees offered ‘Arghya’ to the Sun God and prayed for the happiness, health, and prosperity of their families.

Chhath Puja is celebrated with grandeur in North India. However, many North Indians have now settled in the city for professional and business reasons. A large number of them gathered at the Botanical Garden Talao area to celebrate the festival in the presence of Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade. Organisers Sunil Upadhye and Narendra Gupta were felicitated on the occasion.

Similarly, around 500 to 600 women devotees performed Chhath Puja at Satara Tanda Talao, organised by the Bhaskar Upasana Charitable Trust. The festival is celebrated over four days, during which various religious rituals are performed. Devotees pray for the happiness, health, and prosperity of their families throughout the celebrations.

During the Puja, devotees offer Arghya to the Sun God and seek blessings for good health and vitality. They believe that performing Chhath Puja brings them children, longevity, and a healthy life. Throughout the festival, devotees consume only pure food and water, which they believe purifies the body and mind. Chhath Puja is considered an expression of devotion to water, the Sun, the Earth, light, and nature, devotees said.