 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Devotees Celebrate Chhath Puja With Fervour At Botanical Garden
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Devotees Celebrate Chhath Puja With Fervour At Botanical Garden

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Devotees Celebrate Chhath Puja With Fervour At Botanical Garden

Chhath Puja is celebrated with grandeur in North India. However, many North Indians have now settled in the city for professional and business reasons

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Tuesday, October 28, 2025, 05:54 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Devotees Celebrate Chhath Puja With Fervour At Botanical Garden | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Chhath Puja was performed at the Botanical Garden in the Deolai Talao area and other parts of the city with religious fervour and enthusiasm on Monday evening. Women devotees offered ‘Arghya’ to the Sun God and prayed for the happiness, health, and prosperity of their families.

Chhath Puja is celebrated with grandeur in North India. However, many North Indians have now settled in the city for professional and business reasons. A large number of them gathered at the Botanical Garden Talao area to celebrate the festival in the presence of Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade. Organisers Sunil Upadhye and Narendra Gupta were felicitated on the occasion.

Read Also
Pune Jain Trust Land Deal: Shiv Sena’s Ravindra Dhangekar Makes Another Explosive Claim
article-image

Similarly, around 500 to 600 women devotees performed Chhath Puja at Satara Tanda Talao, organised by the Bhaskar Upasana Charitable Trust. The festival is celebrated over four days, during which various religious rituals are performed. Devotees pray for the happiness, health, and prosperity of their families throughout the celebrations.

During the Puja, devotees offer Arghya to the Sun God and seek blessings for good health and vitality. They believe that performing Chhath Puja brings them children, longevity, and a healthy life. Throughout the festival, devotees consume only pure food and water, which they believe purifies the body and mind. Chhath Puja is considered an expression of devotion to water, the Sun, the Earth, light, and nature, devotees said.

FPJ Shorts
RSS To Organise One Lakh Hindu Sammelans Nationwide To Mark 100 Years
RSS To Organise One Lakh Hindu Sammelans Nationwide To Mark 100 Years
Uttar Pradesh To Get New District ‘Kalyan Singh Nagar’ In Honour Of Former CM
Uttar Pradesh To Get New District ‘Kalyan Singh Nagar’ In Honour Of Former CM
Jaipur Tragedy: 2 Dead, 6 Injured As Bus Gets Electrocuted After Touching High-Tension Line - VIDEO
Jaipur Tragedy: 2 Dead, 6 Injured As Bus Gets Electrocuted After Touching High-Tension Line - VIDEO
Bihar Cop Suspended After VIDEO Of Him Misbehaving With Brother-Sister Duo Inside Restaurant Goes Viral
Bihar Cop Suspended After VIDEO Of Him Misbehaving With Brother-Sister Duo Inside Restaurant Goes Viral

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jalgaon ST Division Earns Rs 7.13 Crore In Revenue During Diwali Rush

Jalgaon ST Division Earns Rs 7.13 Crore In Revenue During Diwali Rush

Cabinet Ministers Review Nashik Simhastha Kumbh: Focus On Monsoon Safety, Crowd Management, &...

Cabinet Ministers Review Nashik Simhastha Kumbh: Focus On Monsoon Safety, Crowd Management, &...

Nashik's HAL Eyes Civil Aviation Leap: Russian Collaboration To Build SJ-100 Commuter Aircraft

Nashik's HAL Eyes Civil Aviation Leap: Russian Collaboration To Build SJ-100 Commuter Aircraft

Nashik Gears Up For Ranji Trophy: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Unadkat, Shaw Expected In Maharashtra Vs....

Nashik Gears Up For Ranji Trophy: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Unadkat, Shaw Expected In Maharashtra Vs....

Nashik: MP Rajabhau Waje Urges Complete Farm Loan Waiver From Centre Amid Rain Crisis

Nashik: MP Rajabhau Waje Urges Complete Farm Loan Waiver From Centre Amid Rain Crisis