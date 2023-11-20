 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Readies Plans For Grand Anniversary Celebration
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Readies Plans For Grand Anniversary Celebration

Preparations for the anniversary celebrations have already commenced, with a meeting held at the CS Smart City Development Corporation Ltd office

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, November 20, 2023, 03:02 PM IST
The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) is gearing up to celebrate its anniversary on December 8 with an ambitious vision for the city's development. Municipal Commissioner and Administrator G Srikanth revealed plans that encompass honouring former mayors, deputy mayors, and commissioners who have contributed to the city's progress.

Preparations for the anniversary celebrations have already commenced, with a meeting held at the CS Smart City Development Corporation Ltd office. Discussions revolved around organising a series of events and projects between December 8 and 15. These activities will include the refurbishment of statues honouring esteemed individuals, cricket matches involving officers and journalists, entertaining games for women officers, and cultural programmes at Sant Eknath Natya Mandir.

To shape a comprehensive vision for the city's growth, discussions will engage former mayors and commissioners to glean insights and suggestions based on their experiences. Their invaluable perspectives will be instrumental in charting the future course of city development, with directives issued to officers accordingly, Srikanth emphasised.

