Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Crime: Gambling Den Busted In Savangi; Two Minor Girls Kidnapped From Waluj | Sourced

The local crime branch of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural Police busted a gambling den being operated at Tuljapur in Savangi Shivar in the jurisdiction of the Phulambri Police Station on Monday night.

According to the details, the crime branch police received information that some people were gambling in a tin shed behind a hotel in the Tuljapur area. Accordingly, the crime branch team conducted a raid and found that some people were gambling on cards. The police arrested 16 gamblers and seized gambling articles, cash, motorcycles, mobile phones and a car, all amounting to ₹14 lakh.

The action was executed under the guidance of SP Dr Vinaykumar Rathod, Additional SP Annapurna Singh, Sub-Divisional Police Officer Puja Nagare, PI Vijaysingh Rajput, by API Pawan Ingale, Bhaginath Wagh, Deepak Suroshe, Santosh Patil, Santosh Dongare, Sunny Kharat, Anand Ghateshwar, Anil Kale, Mahesh Biste, Sanjay Tandale and others.

In another incident, the kidnapping of two minor girls in different cases has come to the fore. The cases in both matters have been registered with the Waluj MIDC Police Station and the police have launched a massive search for them.

A 17-year-old girl from Hanumannagar in Kamlapur was sleeping in her house on Wednesday night. Her father woke up at around 3 am the next day and found that the girl was missing. Her family members and relatives searched for her in the nearby areas, but could not find her. A case was registered with the Waluj MIDC Police Station and her father mentioned Mangesh Sonawane, a resident of Hanumannagar, as the suspect.

Another incident occurred at Bankarwadi near Ranjangaon Shenpunji. A 15-year-old girl has been missing since Sunday night. Her family had migrated from Bihar for work and was living in Bankarwadi. The family members of the victim searched for her everywhere but did not find her. Hence, her mother lodged a complaint with the Waluj MIDC Police Station. The police are further investigating the cases.