Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Committed To Making Differently-Abled Individuals Self-Reliant, Says CSMC Commissioner |

"Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) remains dedicated to fostering self-reliance among differently-abled individuals, ensuring subsistence allowances and other supportive measures," affirmed G Srikanth, CSMC Commissioner and Administrator. He was speaking during an interaction with a delegation of differently-abled individuals on Thursday.

Srikanth emphasised, "The corporation has decided to establish a Divyang Bhavan to support those with physical challenges. Additionally, 517 beneficiaries under two schemes administered by the corporation will receive subsistence allowances. Cash assistance will be extended to 517 beneficiaries of the Sanjay Gandhi Niradhar Yojana. Furthermore, several other schemes will be initiated. The management of public toilets and the CSMC petrol pump at Kanchanwadi will be entrusted to differently-abled individuals. At the upcoming Divyang Bhavan in N-12 Cidco, comprehensive training will be offered, empowering them towards self-sufficiency. A training camp scheduled for December 3, marking the International Day of Persons with Disabilities, will provide specialised skills training to these individuals."

The meeting saw the presence of Additional Commissioner Ranjeet Patil, Deputy Commissioner Nanda Gaikwad, PRO Tausif Ahmed, and members of the delegation.

