Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: City Police Damini Squad Guides Girls On Education And Safety at Kirandpura School |

The officers of the City Police Damini Squad provided guidance to girl students at the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal School in Kirandpura, emphasising the importance of education in life.

They stressed that girls should prioritise their future and not consider marriage at a young age. The legal age for marriage is 18 for girls and 21 for boys, and marrying before 18 is considered a crime.

The officers encouraged the girls to understand the negative consequences of child marriage, urging them to inform their parents if they encounter any thoughts of early marriage.

"Good touch" and "bad touch"

Emphasising the significance of education, the officers explained that by studying, girls can aspire to become collectors, commissioners, inspectors, and other officers in the future. They advised against the misuse of mobile phones, encouraging girls to use them only when necessary.

Additionally, the officers addressed the importance of awareness regarding "good touch" and "bad touch" and educated the girls about child abuse. They urged the girls to immediately report incidents of eve-teasing and abuse to their parents, teachers, or the Damini Squad for assistance. The officers also emphasised the need for girls to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activities, such as someone consistently following them, by noting down vehicle numbers and informing the squad.

The Damini Squad's head constable Kalpana Kharat, constables Nirmala Nimbhore, Surekha Kuklare, Sheetal Thote, Mohsin Tadvi, along with the headmistress Raeesa Begum and others, were present during the guidance session.