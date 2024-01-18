Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: BJP MLA Narayan Kuche's Son Slapped With ₹9,000 Fine Over Traffic Violations |

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Traffic Police cracked down on traffic violators in the Connaught Place area on Wednesday evening, extending the drive across various parts of the city. A substantial fine amounting to ₹2.14 lakh was levied on offenders, with ₹1.20 lakh collected on the spot. Notably, even Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Narayan Kuche's son faced consequences, with a ₹9,000 fine imposed after a verbal conflict.

The enforcement action commenced at Connaught Place in the Cidco area around 7pm, beginning with comprehensive checks from all directions. The inspection revealed numerous violations, including minors riding bikes without licenses, unpaid fines, and personalised names like DADA, BHAU, POLICE on bikes alongside fancy number plates. Additionally, modified Bullets causing loud noise were addressed, resulting in fines imposed on all offenders.

Despite attempts by some youngsters to exert influence by calling leaders, the police remained steadfast, disregarding any external pressure. The police emphasised that the crackdown on traffic violators would persist until February 15, with stringent action against those flouting traffic norms.

Various traffic branch cells, including the Cidco traffic branch, City 1 cell, City 2 cell, Cantonment, Waluj, special cell 1, and special cell 2, participated in the operation. Under the guidance of Traffic DCP Sheelwant Nandedkar, ACP Ashok Thorat, PI Mayekar, and others executed the action, ensuring a comprehensive approach to traffic enforcement in different parts of the city.