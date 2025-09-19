Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Bhaiyasaheb Built Babasaheb Memorial Using Public Contributions; Dr Rama Ambedkar-Teltumbde Highlights Legacy | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Mhow to Mumbai, Bhaiyasaheb Yashwantrao Ambedkar, son of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, carried the flame of Bhimjyoti and built the memorial of Dr B.R. Ambedkar in Mumbai with people’s money. At that time, when Chaityabhoomi was being constructed, the public spontaneously contributed funds.

Bhaiyasaheb neither sought help from the government nor from political parties; the memorial grew only as much as the people’s contributions allowed. Compared to Babasaheb’s stature, the Chaityabhoomi memorial is very small. Therefore, society must once again come forward, through public contributions, to expand Chaityabhoomi into a world-class memorial for Babasaheb, said Dr. Rama Ambedkar-Teltumbde, granddaughter of Dr. Ambedkar.

She was speaking at the memorial programme organised on 17th September at Yashwantrao Chavan Natyamandir, marking the death anniversary of Suryaputra Bhaiyasaheb Yashwantrao Ambedkar, under the aegis of the Yashwantrao Ambedkar Foundation.

The programme was chaired by Principal Sanjay Moon. Prominent dignitaries present included Adv. K.E. Haridas (President, Satyashodhak Samaj Pratishthan), senior jurists Adv. S.R. Bodade and Adv. D.V. Khillare, Engg. B.G. Mhaske (Indian Buddhist Mahasabha), veteran writer Dr Yashwant Khadse, and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi state spokesperson Tayyab Jafar, among others. Several of them expressed their thoughts on the occasion.

Introducing the event, Prof. Bharat Sirsat, President of the Yashwantrao Ambedkar Foundation, said that for the last ten years the foundation has been working extensively to spread Bhaiyasaheb’s thoughts and contributions. The foundation has published a book on Bhaiyasaheb Ambedkar and is committed to keeping the history of the movement alive.

VBA state spokesperson Utkarsha Rupwate said that after Babasaheb’s Mahaparinirvan, Bhaiyasaheb shouldered the responsibility of the Ambedkarite movement. Through the Indian Buddhist Mahasabha, he trained and awakened society towards Buddhism, which greatly improved the condition of the Buddhist community. She emphasised the need to introduce the new generation to Bhaiyasaheb’s work.

Dr Sanjay Moon criticised the neglect of Bhaiyasaheb by writers, intellectuals, and historians, saying that historians have “killed Bhaiyasaheb by omission”. He pointed out that Bhaiyasaheb carried forward the Ambedkarite movement under extremely difficult conditions.

The programme was compered by Amardeep Wankhade, while Anant Bhavre proposed the vote of thanks. Organisers including Ratankumar Salve, Anant Bhavre, Ramesh Patekar, Rajan Kirtane, Avinash Sawant, Ravindra Gawai, Gajanan Landge, Rajesh Shegawkar, Baburao Gawai, and Bhausaheb Gawai worked hard for the success of the event.

Dr Rama Ambedkar-Teltumbde shared that there were many similarities between Babasaheb and Bhaiyasaheb. Like Babasaheb, Bhaiyasaheb spoke fluent English and had beautiful handwriting. His dress and organisational skills mirrored Babasaheb’s.

The only difference was temperament – Babasaheb was quick-tempered, whereas Bhaiyasaheb was extremely affectionate, perhaps because of Ramai’s influence. Becoming emotional, she recalled experiences from the days of building Chaityabhoomi, running Buddha Bhushan Printing Press, Prabuddha Bharat, and the Indian Buddhist Mahasabha. She also remarked that if, instead of the Indian Buddhist Mahasabha, Bhaiyasaheb had been entrusted with the Republican Party, today’s Ambedkarite politics would have been very different.