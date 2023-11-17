Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Baiju Patil's 'Wings On Fire' Seizes First Place At International Nature Image Festival In Portugal |

Renowned wildlife photographer Baiju Patil from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has been honoured with the first prize at the International Nature Image Festival in Portugal, where his photograph was selected from among 8,800 submissions worldwide. The award was conferred on him at a recent ceremony in Portugal. With this latest recognition, Patil has amassed an impressive tally of 132 national and international awards for his exceptional wildlife captures.

Patil received the nomination in the Bird Category for his photograph 'Wings on Fire,' for which he secured the top prize. Captured in Dharur, located in the Beed district of the Marathwada region, the image portrays the drongo birds seeking their prey despite the encroaching flames. Patil shared that capturing this precise moment required considerable dedication and effort. Having dedicated 37 years to his craft, he continues to excel in the field of wildlife photography.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)