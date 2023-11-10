Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Armed Dacoits Loot Jewellery, Cash In Manegaon, Kanadgaon |

On Wednesday night, dacoits conducted two armed robberies in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, stealing gold and silver ornaments, mobile phones, and cash. The first robbery took place at the house of Vishnu Surase in Manegaon, where the dacoits stole ₹45,000 in cash and other valuables. The second robbery took place at the house of Devidas Nalawade in Kanadgaon, where the dacoits stole jewellery, a mobile phone, and a laptop, all worth ₹2.8 lakh.

After receiving information about the robberies, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural Police SP Maneesh Kalwaniya established eight teams and directed them to conduct nakabandi in Shiur, Deogaon Rangari, Gangapur, Kannad, and Vaijapur areas, as well as to conduct a combing operation.

At around 2:30am on Thursday, Shiur police station API Sandeep Patil received information that some people were travelling in a suspicious vehicle towards Shiur Bangla. The police team chased and stopped the vehicle (MH17 BY 9189) at Borsar Phata. Two people were sitting in the cabin of the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, the police found that it had been modified from the inside. Plastic boxes were kept in the vehicle and arrangements had been made for people to sit around them. Around 7-8 people armed with swords, knives, and other weapons emerged from the vehicle and attacked the police.

The police resisted, but the dacoits fled from the scene taking advantage of the darkness. However, the police were able to nab the two dacoits sitting in the cabin. The arrested have been identified as Sagar Ratan Bhosale (20) and Raosaheb Bhimrao Pagare (35), both residents of Padegaon, Kopargaon tehsil.

On Thursday, the police received information that the remaining dacoits were hiding in a maize field at Janewadi Shiwar. When the police team arrived, the dacoits started pelting the team with stones and attacked PSI Bhagatsingh Dulhat and constable Nikam with knives. Dulhat fired four rounds from his service revolver, but the dacoits were not ready to surrender. One dacoit and two policemen were injured in the ensuing struggle. However, the police team managed to nab the dacoits after a stiff resistance.

The arrested have been identified as Amit alias Aminkhan Kagad Chavan (23), Sham Badod Bhosale (27), Dhiraj Bharamb Bhosale (19), Pandurang alias Pandu Bharambh Bhosale (26), all residents of Padegaon, and Parmeshwar Dilip Kale (22, Karjat, Ahmednagar). Cases have been registered against them with the Devgaon Rangari police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

