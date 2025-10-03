 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 65-Ft Ravana Effigy Burnt At Waluj In Grand Dussehra Celebration
Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Friday, October 03, 2025, 05:28 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 65-Ft Ravana Effigy Burnt At Waluj In Grand Dussehra Celebration | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Continuing the tradition of the past 30 years, the 65-foot effigy of Ravana was burnt with religious fervour and enthusiasm in the Waluj area on the occasion of Dussehra on Thursday. The event was held at Bajajnagar in the Waluj MIDC area on Thursday evening.

The effigy of Ravana is burnt as the symbol of the battle between Lord Rama and Ravana and the victory of virtues over the vices. It gives the message of the victory of truth over falsehood to the society.

Former union minister and MP Dr Bhagwat Karad and state social justice and district guardian minister Sanjay Shirsat burnt the 65-foot effigy of Ravana by lighting the torch.

Ram Janki Pratisthan has been organising the Ravan Dahan event at the Ram Lila Maidan in the Waluj industrial area for the past 30 years. The artists from other states are invited to establish the idols of Ravana, Kumbhakarna and Meghnad. 

