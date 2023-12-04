Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 336 Beneficiaries Selected In Lottery For Integrated Horticulture Development Scheme |

In total, 336 beneficiaries have been selected through lottery systems in the district under the Integrated Horticulture Development Scheme to enhance fertility and increase the production of fruit and vegetable crops. District Agriculture Superintendent Prakash Deshmukh has urged these beneficiaries to upload the required documents on the Maha DBT portal to avail the benefits of the scheme.

During the 14th lottery cycle under the Integrated Horticulture Development Scheme and National Agriculture Development Scheme, 336 farmers were chosen. The beneficiaries comprise 21 for shednet/greenhouse, 92 for onion Chawl, and 130 for plastic mulching. Deshmukh emphasised that the selected beneficiaries, spanning general, scheduled caste, and scheduled tribes categories, should promptly visit the nearest CSC Centre or the respective Tehsil Agriculture Officer to upload their documents on the portal.