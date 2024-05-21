Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 3 Arrested For Robbing Industrialist Of ₹15,000 At Knife Point In Broad Daylight |

Four thieves threatened an industrialist with a knife and robbed him of ₹15,000 cash on Sunday afternoon. The Waluj MIDC police have arrested three of the four thieves, including a minor boy, on Monday night, while one is still at large. The arrested individuals have been identified as Santosh Anna Dhande (28), Akash Raju Gaikwad (21), and a minor boy. The police have recovered the stolen cash and two knives from them.

According to the details, industrialist Makrand Deshmukh was going home from his factory on Sunday at around 1pm when four people on a motorcycle stopped his car. They then threatened Deshmukh with knives and severely beat him with kicks and blows before snatching ₹15,000 from him.

Deshmukh immediately lodged a complaint with the Waluj MIDC police station. The police team started the investigation and, through technical evidence, traced Dhande and Gaikwad. They launched a search operation and arrested the three accused. One of them is still at large. During the interrogation, the accused confessed that they had committed the crime. The police seized ₹4,000 cash and two knives from them. The accused are listed criminals in the police record.

The police action was executed under the guidance of CP Manoj Lohiya, DCP Nitin Bagate and ACP Mahendra Deshmukh by PI Krushna Shinde, PI Jayant Rajurkar, API Manoj Shinde, PSI Chandrakant Kamthe, Suresh Bhise, Nitin Imane, Hanuman Thoke, Yashwant Gobade, Ganesh Sagare, Samadhan Patil, Vitthal Shingade, Jalinder Randhe,and others.