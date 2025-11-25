 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 1,920 Schools Hold Simultaneous PTMs Under District’s Ten-Point Education Plan
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 1,920 Schools Hold Simultaneous PTMs Under District’s Ten-Point Education Plan

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 1,920 Schools Hold Simultaneous PTMs Under District’s Ten-Point Education Plan

As per the directives of District Collector Deelip Swami, parents–teacher meetings (PTMs) were organised simultaneously in 1,920 schools in the district

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Tuesday, November 25, 2025, 10:33 PM IST
article-image
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 1,920 Schools Hold Simultaneous PTMs Under District’s Ten-Point Education Plan | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The district administration has implemented a ten-point educational programme to produce well-nurtured and meritorious students, giving top priority to the joint participation of teachers and parents. As per the directives of District Collector Deelip Swami, parents–teacher meetings (PTMs) were organised simultaneously in 1,920 schools in the district.

Swami visited a school at Gadiwat Kendra, Kachner, and interacted with parents during the PTM on Tuesday.

Swami said that under the ten-point programme, aspects of nurturing, health, competition, reading, nutritious diet, sports, and respect for elders and others are included. He said that, along with good education, the proper grooming of students is also necessary. Teachers and parents play a vital role in nurturing students, and there should be proper coordination between them to ensure overall development. He added that PTM is an important factor in developing such coordination.

Read Also
PMRDA To Chart Economic Roadmap For Pune Region Under NITI Aayog's 'Growth Hub' Initiative
article-image

Sarpanch Dnyaneshwar Bhalke, Tehsildar Shivanand Bidve, Block Education Officer Chetan Kamble, Education Extension Officer Shriram Kedar, Circle Officer Ashwini Sonawane, School Management Committee Chairman Ashif Shaikh, Kolge Guruji, Headmaster Prabhakar Gaikwad, and others were present.

FPJ Shorts
Navi Mumbai Crime: Son-In-Law Arrested For Murder Of 90-Year-Old Woman In Mothe Bhom After Argument Over Gold Necklace
Navi Mumbai Crime: Son-In-Law Arrested For Murder Of 90-Year-Old Woman In Mothe Bhom After Argument Over Gold Necklace
Panvel Municipal Corporation Responds To Complaints On Trees Choked By Concrete After GREW Movement Flags Hundreds Of Cases
Panvel Municipal Corporation Responds To Complaints On Trees Choked By Concrete After GREW Movement Flags Hundreds Of Cases
Mumbai News: Muslim Activists Serve Legal Notice To Principal Of Kalyan's Ideal College After Namaz Controversy
Mumbai News: Muslim Activists Serve Legal Notice To Principal Of Kalyan's Ideal College After Namaz Controversy
'We Wanted Them To Really Grovel': South Africa's Coach Shukri Conrad Reveals Reason Behind Late Declaration During IND Vs SA 2nd Test
'We Wanted Them To Really Grovel': South Africa's Coach Shukri Conrad Reveals Reason Behind Late Declaration During IND Vs SA 2nd Test

Parents and villagers were present in large numbers. Kedare proposed a vote of thanks.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 1,920 Schools Hold Simultaneous PTMs Under District’s Ten-Point...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 1,920 Schools Hold Simultaneous PTMs Under District’s Ten-Point...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Officials Told To Maximise Benefits Of Government Schemes For Labourers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Officials Told To Maximise Benefits Of Government Schemes For Labourers

Pune: Forest Trails Township Residents Flag Illegal Constructions, PMRDA Lapses; Developer Refutes...

Pune: Forest Trails Township Residents Flag Illegal Constructions, PMRDA Lapses; Developer Refutes...

Fresh Leopard Sighting Prompts Forest Department To Intensify Monitoring At Pune Airport

Fresh Leopard Sighting Prompts Forest Department To Intensify Monitoring At Pune Airport

Pune: After Leopard Sighting, SPPU Steps Up Safety With Awareness Workshop

Pune: After Leopard Sighting, SPPU Steps Up Safety With Awareness Workshop