Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 1,920 Schools Hold Simultaneous PTMs Under District’s Ten-Point Education Plan | Sourced

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The district administration has implemented a ten-point educational programme to produce well-nurtured and meritorious students, giving top priority to the joint participation of teachers and parents. As per the directives of District Collector Deelip Swami, parents–teacher meetings (PTMs) were organised simultaneously in 1,920 schools in the district.

Swami visited a school at Gadiwat Kendra, Kachner, and interacted with parents during the PTM on Tuesday.

Swami said that under the ten-point programme, aspects of nurturing, health, competition, reading, nutritious diet, sports, and respect for elders and others are included. He said that, along with good education, the proper grooming of students is also necessary. Teachers and parents play a vital role in nurturing students, and there should be proper coordination between them to ensure overall development. He added that PTM is an important factor in developing such coordination.

Sarpanch Dnyaneshwar Bhalke, Tehsildar Shivanand Bidve, Block Education Officer Chetan Kamble, Education Extension Officer Shriram Kedar, Circle Officer Ashwini Sonawane, School Management Committee Chairman Ashif Shaikh, Kolge Guruji, Headmaster Prabhakar Gaikwad, and others were present.

Parents and villagers were present in large numbers. Kedare proposed a vote of thanks.