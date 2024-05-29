Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's Grand Memorial To Be Built In Kashmir: Punit Balan |

Punit Balan, a young entrepreneur and president of the Punit Balan Group (PBG), recently announced plans to erect a statue and grand memorial of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking on behalf of the Vishwa Hindu Maratha Sangh at a programme organised in Deccan on the occasion of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's birth anniversary, Balan stated, "There has not been a warrior like Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in this era. I work in Kashmir with the Indian Army. Whenever our Indian soldiers go to war, they fight with the courage, valour, and prowess of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj before their eyes. It is their inspiration that gives great strength to our brave soldiers to fight."

He further added, "Therefore, the PBG will erect a grand statue and memorial of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, similar to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in Kashmir with the help of the Army and the Vishwa Hindu Maratha Sangh." Balan assured that the work of the memorial would be completed before Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj's birth anniversary next year.

Balan emphasised, "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj are inspirations for the whole of India. The ideals set by them by creating Swarajya are a guiding light for all of us. Therefore, monuments of these two kings are necessary so that today's young generation can follow the same path. That is why we have decided to erect a grand statue of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in the Kashmir valley."

The programme witnessed a large gathering of dignitaries, followers of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, and citizens of the city.