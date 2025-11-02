Central Sanskrit University To Host All India Youth Festival In Nashik From Nov 3 |

The Central Sanskrit University, New Delhi, will organise the All India Youth Festival (Southern Region) in the Nashik campus from November 3 to 5, 2025. Students from Sanskrit universities and colleges across Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala will participate in this grand event.



The Central Sanskrit University—formerly known as the Rashtriya Sanskrit Sansthan—was established in 2020 under an Act of Parliament and serves as the Government of India’s premier nodal institution for the promotion and development of Sanskrit. The university operates 13 campuses, 27 model colleges, and hundreds of gurukuls, pathshalas, and affiliated colleges across the country.



The festival aims at the holistic development of Sanskrit youth while showcasing how the Sanskrit tradition continues to inspire sports, culture, and education in the modern era.





The event will be organised under the leadership and guidance of Professor Neelabh Tiwari, Director of the Nashik Campus. The university also provides scholarships to students after admission at nominal fees, encouraging them to excel not only in language but also in modern academic and professional fields.



As part of the festival, 29 sports competitions will be held, featuring participation from around 240 young students from the southern region.