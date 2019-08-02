Celebrating Gatari, man from Mulund tumbles 100ft into Lonavla valley, rescued

Pune: Lonavla Police have rescued a 27-year-old man who plunged 100 feet into a valley while celebrating 'Gatari Amavas' at Tiger Point on Wednesday.

The man, identified as Nilesh Bhagwat, a resident of Mulund, reportedly tried to go to the edge of the valley to see what lay in its depths while in a drunken state and ended up losing his balance.

Bhagwat and his friends had travelled from Mumbai to Tiger Point in Lonavla to celebrate 'Gatari'. On Wednesday, around 7.30 pm, in his quest to look down into the valley, he reached the edge.

Being inebriated, he slipped and fell 100 feet below, into the valley. However, he was apparently sober enough to grab hold of the branch of a tree as he plummeted and kept holding on till police could come to his rescue.

His friends had promptly alerted police about the incident. Constables Mayur Abnave, Bhushan Kunvar, Hanumant Shinde and wardens Nagesh Gadde, Yogesh Hande and Shubham Karale rushed to the spot.

First, they threw a rope to Bhagwat. After this, Kunvar descended the slope, assisted by his colleagues and locals, fastened the rope around Bhagwat and pulled him up to safety.