Caught On Camera: Police, Locals Nab Man Brandishing Koyta In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar | Sourced

A man terrorised people with a sharp koyta in his hand and a long knife hanging from his waist in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. The incident occurred in the TV Centre area on Tuesday evening. Alert residents and the police, on receiving the information, rushed to the spot and took the man into custody. The arrested has been identified as Ganesh Subhash Sonawane (24, Misarwadi).

Watch Video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to the information received, Sonawane has a criminal background. On Tuesday evening, he took a koyta in his hand and started walking in the TV Centre area. He threatened and abused people walking on the road. The residents and traders were terrified by the incident. The alert residents immediately informed the police.

He was walking from the TV Centre area towards Pisadevi Road via Ambedkarnagar. The alert residents and the police chased him and grabbed him. He even tried to manhandle the policemen. A case has been registered with the Cidco police station against Sonawane.