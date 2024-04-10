 Case Registered Against Political Activist For Threatening Sujay Vikhe Patil
A case has been registered against a political activist for allegedly threatening to 'shoot' Dr. Sujay Vikhe Patil, the sitting BJP MP and the party candidate from South Ahmednagar Lok Sabha constituency, police said on Tuesday.

An audio clip of a conversation between two workers of an opposition party went viral in the area earlier, where one of the workers is heard admonishing the other for giving an interview to a news portal and claiming that Vikhe Patil would get 60% in his village. They would shoot the BJP candidate, the former is heard telling the latter.

Local BJP leaders then approached the Ahmednagar police and submitted a complaint. "We have registered a case against one Nivrutti Gadge for allegedly issuing threats and further probe is on," said a police officer. No arrest has been made yet, he added.

