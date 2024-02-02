Calls Intensify For Women's Toilet Facilities In Pune: 'It's Necessity, Not Luxury' |

Pune citizens have voiced their demand for mobile toilet facilities for women and urged the maintenance of public toilets specifically designated for women. Particularly in the Peth area, working women and others encounter numerous challenges due to inadequate restroom facilities. At the Bhavani Peth ward office, local citizens have submitted written complaints regarding the poor condition of public toilets and the urgent need for new facilities for women. However, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has yet to address this pressing issue.

Rupesh Kesekar, a local citizen, recently lodged a written complaint with PMC officials, highlighting the lack of mobile toilet facilities. He proposed repurposing old buses, no longer in service, as public toilets for women. Kesekar also suggested potential locations for these mobile toilets, such as Swargate ST stand, Jedhe Chowk, Simala Office Chowk, Bus stop near SNDT college, Collector officer near Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar statue, Mahatma Phule Mandai, and other crowded areas.

A woman conductor, speaking anonymously, shed light on the challenges faced due to the absence of restrooms. She noted that the only available restroom is at the bus depot, causing inconvenience for women during their bus routes. With proper public toilets lacking, women are compelled to endure health problems due to inadequate facilities.

Dr Yogita Sharma highlighted the prevalence of urinary infections in her clinic, underscoring the health risks associated with poor public toilet conditions for women.

Asmita Tambe, the executive engineer at the Bhavani Peth ward office (PMC), assured, "In the Peth area, many women come for shopping. We are actively exploring alternative locations for women's toilets. If space constraints persist, we are considering partitioning existing facilities to accommodate separate spaces for women and men. Despite the challenges posed by the congested nature of the Peth area, we remain committed to finding suitable locations for new toilets."

Women Speak:

Access to clean and safe restroom facilities is a basic necessity for women. It's time our voices are heard, and action is taken to ensure our comfort and dignity - Sneha Desai

The lack of adequate public toilets for women is not just inconvenient; it's a matter of safety. We shouldn't have to compromise our well-being when accessing essential facilities - Aarti Mehta

As a working woman, finding a clean restroom during the day is a constant struggle. It's about time authorities prioritise the provision and maintenance of women's toilets - Shivani Joshi

It's frustrating to see the disparity in restroom facilities for men and women. We need equal access to clean and well-maintained toilets for our health and convenience - Anjali Singhania

The demand for mobile toilet facilities isn't just a luxury; it's a necessity. It's time for concrete solutions to address this long-standing issue - Pooja Shah