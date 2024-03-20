Breakthrough Knee Surgery Conducted In New Delhi, Revolutionising Treatment Options For Joint Pain In India | Freepik

The changing lifestyle of today is contributing to an increase in various diseases, with knee pain affecting approximately 35 to 40 percent of people in India. This pain can stem from factors like excessive friction in the knee joint, incorrect sitting and standing postures, lifestyle changes, and obesity. Traditionally, knee replacement was the primary solution for severe knee pain. However, advancements in Swedish technology now offer an alternative to preserve the knee.

In a significant breakthrough, the first surgery using the Individualised Patellofemoral Joint implant surgery, developed by Episurf, was successfully conducted in a hospital in New Delhi, marking its debut in the Asia Pacific region. Swedish doctors have developed a sophisticated transplant system that allows for the replacement of only the affected part of the knee affected by friction, rather than requiring a complete knee replacement. Episurf Medical, based in Sweden, has created individual patellofemoral implants for addressing various knee disorders, along with a surgical drill guide for treating articular cartilage injuries.

Although this treatment method has been established in Sweden for years, Episurf Medical is now introducing it to India. Leif Reid, a Professor at Karolinska Institutet in Stockholm and the founder of Episurf Medical, made this announcement alongside Director Fredrik Zetterberg, Managing Director for India Mohan Nair, and Dr Shyam Thakkar, an Orthopedic Specialist from Pune.

Mohan Nair highlighted that the company plans to extend this treatment to Maharashtra and other states in India.