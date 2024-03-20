 Pune: Governor Ramesh Bais Urges Indian Youth To Embrace 'We Can-Do' Attitude For Economic Prosperity
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Governor Ramesh Bais Urges Indian Youth To Embrace 'We Can-Do' Attitude For Economic Prosperity

Pune: Governor Ramesh Bais Urges Indian Youth To Embrace 'We Can-Do' Attitude For Economic Prosperity

Speaking at the 25th convocation ceremony of Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed to be University, he urged the youth to adopt a 'we can-do' attitude to become wealth creators.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, March 20, 2024, 04:25 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Governor Ramesh Bais Urges Indian Youth To Embrace 'We Can-Do' Attitude For Economic Prosperity |

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais emphasised the significance of India's youth as the country's greatest strength, drawing the world's attention on Wednesday in Pune. 

Speaking at the 25th convocation ceremony of Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed to be University, he urged the youth to adopt a 'we can-do' attitude to become wealth creators.

Chancellor Dr Shivajirao Kadam presided over this ceremony. Vice-Chancellor Dr Vivek Saoji, Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr Vishwajeet Kadam, Controller of Examinations Dr Anthony Rose, Registrar G Jayakumar, Deans of all Faculties and members of the Board of Management were present.

Addressing the graduates as the chief guest, Bais stressed the need for India's youth to participate actively in the country's journey towards becoming a developed nation. He highlighted the importance of the highly educated youth force in contributing to India's transformation.

He further said, "Today, when representatives of various countries like Japan, and Germany meet me, they all have the same concern that they do not have the support of youth power. But India has great youth power."

Read Also
Pune's Command Hospital Wins 'Raksha Mantri Trophy For Armed Forces Medical Services'
article-image

Guv speaks on girl power

He also highlighted, "It is a good thing that girls are advancing in education today. However, compared to boys there are many difficulties ahead of them. They study by taking care of household responsibilities. At the same time, when these girls come toppers and win gold medals, they should be especially applauded."

The convocation ceremony saw the awarding of degrees to 5858 graduates. Additionally, 56 students were conferred with PhD degrees, while gold medals and certificates were presented to those who secured the highest marks in post-graduate and graduation examinations across various faculties.

Read Also
Universities Must Be Ready For Rapid Changes In Technology: Dr Vivek Saoji, Bharati Vidyapeeth...
article-image

Vice Chancellor Dr Vivek Saoji expressed Bharati Vidyapeeth's readiness to confront the challenges posed by rapid technological advancements and global competition. He highlighted the university's significant contributions to various spheres of development over the past sixty years.

Dr Kadam's leadership in nurturing both institutions and individuals was praised at the event, with Bharati University being recognised among the 153 universities selected nationwide to document India's vision of a developed India.

The governor also urged Bharati University to consider adopting villages for development, given its significant social contribution to the country and society.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Governor Ramesh Bais Urges Indian Youth To Embrace 'We Can-Do' Attitude For Economic...

Pune: Governor Ramesh Bais Urges Indian Youth To Embrace 'We Can-Do' Attitude For Economic...

Nashik: Jijamata Nursing Scholarship Programme Launched By Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj Alumni...

Nashik: Jijamata Nursing Scholarship Programme Launched By Maratha Vidya Prasarak Samaj Alumni...

Congress Grapples With Candidate Selection Discord In Pune Lok Sabha Race

Congress Grapples With Candidate Selection Discord In Pune Lok Sabha Race

Nashik: Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Strangling Mother To Death

Nashik: Man Sentenced To Life Imprisonment For Strangling Mother To Death

Nashik: Nagpur IT Department Sets Up Control Room For Lok Sabha Elections

Nashik: Nagpur IT Department Sets Up Control Room For Lok Sabha Elections