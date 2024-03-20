Pune: Governor Ramesh Bais Urges Indian Youth To Embrace 'We Can-Do' Attitude For Economic Prosperity |

Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais emphasised the significance of India's youth as the country's greatest strength, drawing the world's attention on Wednesday in Pune.

Speaking at the 25th convocation ceremony of Bharati Vidyapeeth Deemed to be University, he urged the youth to adopt a 'we can-do' attitude to become wealth creators.

Chancellor Dr Shivajirao Kadam presided over this ceremony. Vice-Chancellor Dr Vivek Saoji, Pro-Vice Chancellor Dr Vishwajeet Kadam, Controller of Examinations Dr Anthony Rose, Registrar G Jayakumar, Deans of all Faculties and members of the Board of Management were present.

Addressing the graduates as the chief guest, Bais stressed the need for India's youth to participate actively in the country's journey towards becoming a developed nation. He highlighted the importance of the highly educated youth force in contributing to India's transformation.

He further said, "Today, when representatives of various countries like Japan, and Germany meet me, they all have the same concern that they do not have the support of youth power. But India has great youth power."

Guv speaks on girl power

He also highlighted, "It is a good thing that girls are advancing in education today. However, compared to boys there are many difficulties ahead of them. They study by taking care of household responsibilities. At the same time, when these girls come toppers and win gold medals, they should be especially applauded."

The convocation ceremony saw the awarding of degrees to 5858 graduates. Additionally, 56 students were conferred with PhD degrees, while gold medals and certificates were presented to those who secured the highest marks in post-graduate and graduation examinations across various faculties.

Vice Chancellor Dr Vivek Saoji expressed Bharati Vidyapeeth's readiness to confront the challenges posed by rapid technological advancements and global competition. He highlighted the university's significant contributions to various spheres of development over the past sixty years.

Dr Kadam's leadership in nurturing both institutions and individuals was praised at the event, with Bharati University being recognised among the 153 universities selected nationwide to document India's vision of a developed India.

The governor also urged Bharati University to consider adopting villages for development, given its significant social contribution to the country and society.