Bombay High Court Stays Minister Sattar's Order Cancelling Corruption Report in CAPMC Case |

The Aurangabad Division Bench of the Bombay High Court, comprising Justice Kishor C Sant, has granted a stay on the order issued by Minister Abdul Sattar to cancel the corruption report of ₹88 crore in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Agriculture Produce Market Committee (CAPMC). The bench observed that the minister issued the order despite it not being within his jurisdiction.

The cooperative department had received complaints regarding the ₹88 crore corruption and illegal expenses by CAPMC Chairman Radhakisan Pathade. The then inquiry officer, Dr Mukesh Barhate, conducted an inquiry and submitted a 150-page report to the government in 2021, holding Pathade responsible for the corruption.

On April 10, 2023, the court ordered further action regarding the case. However, Pathade submitted an appeal to Minister Abdul Sattar, who, despite lacking the rights and jurisdiction, issued an order to cancel the inquiry report.

Petitioner Dnyaneshwar Mhaske challenged Sattar’s order at the Aurangabad Division Bench through Adv Prasad Jarare. The petitioner pointed out to the court that Sattar issued the order without jurisdiction. It was highlighted that the court had instructed further action, yet the minister still proceeded to issue his order.

The petitioner also informed the court that Sattar had breached the law on several occasions by issuing illegal orders.

Senior Counsel VD Hon and Adv Jarare represented the petitioner, while Adv Siddheshwar Thombre represented Pathade, and Adv KB Jadhavar represented the government.

₹102cr deposited in 4L farmers' bank account

The farmers produced cotton and soybean during the Kharif season in 2023, but the prices were not satisfactory, leading to their disappointment. In response, the state agriculture department decided to provide compensation of ₹5,000 per hectare for more than two hectares. The government has now deposited ₹102.26 crore into the accounts of 37,960 cotton producers and 3,66,460 soybean producers in Hingoli district.

Around 4 lakh cotton and soybean producers registered on the e-fasal app last year. However, they did not receive the expected prices for their produce despite good yields, resulting in dissatisfaction. The farmers from the district appealed to the government for financial assistance. In response, the government decided to provide financial help of ₹5,000 per hectare. Accordingly, ₹20.88 crore was allocated to farmers in Hingoli taluka, ₹19.81 crore in Kalamnuri, ₹19.42 crore in Vasmat, ₹26.17 crore in Sengaon, and ₹15.98 crore in Aundha Nagnath taluka.

496 kgs marijuana plants seized

The Nanded rural police on Wednesday conducted a raid at Dongargaon and Digras in Kinwat taluka in Nanded district and seized 497 kgs of marijuana plants worth ₹24 lakh. The police have arrested three persons in connection with the case.

A team led by Additional Superintendent of Police Dr Khaderai Dharne, along with SPI Ramdas Shrimale and his team, received information that marijuana was being cultivated in the farms at Dongargaon and Digras. Accordingly, the police team conducted raids and found that marijuana was planted alongside other crops.

The police have seized 496 kgs of marijuana worth ₹24 lakh and arrested Nilkanth Shelke, Vinod Hurduke, and Sanjay Hurduke, while three other accused managed to flee. All the arrested individuals were produced before the Kinwat court and were remanded in two days of police custody.